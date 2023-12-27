Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 592.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $946,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 127.7% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $587,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USEP stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.