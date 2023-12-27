Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUFD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth about $2,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:BUFD opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $607.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

