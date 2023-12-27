Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

