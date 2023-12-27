Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000.

Get Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AVMU opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.