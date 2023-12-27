Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

