Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $20,759,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NJUL opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

