Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.