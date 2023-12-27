Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 287,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $15,839,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

