Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 187.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 53,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

