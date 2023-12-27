Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

