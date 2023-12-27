Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 175.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 408.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,089.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.