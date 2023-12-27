Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,003,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the second quarter worth about $276,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

OCTW stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

