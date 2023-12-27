Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 508.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,567,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after buying an additional 579,765 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,158,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,286,000 after buying an additional 494,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after buying an additional 492,670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $262.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $207.12 and a 12-month high of $263.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

