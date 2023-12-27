Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,084,000 after buying an additional 276,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

