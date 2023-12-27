Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 889.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,773 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

