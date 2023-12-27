Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 168.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

NYSE LLY opened at $570.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $585.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

