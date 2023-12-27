Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

