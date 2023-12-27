Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 66.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 16.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.