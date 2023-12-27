Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFQY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $2,557,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFQY stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.31. The stock has a market cap of $262.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.