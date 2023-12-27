Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 45,109 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,079.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 76,932 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

GMAR stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $33.38.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

