Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 8,863 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 142.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.