Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:PAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at $55,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 937,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 588,242 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 316,390 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 655,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 68,997 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 682.1% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 460,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 401,370 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14.

About Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

