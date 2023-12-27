Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.2% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAUG opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

