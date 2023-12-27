Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 310.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

