Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth about $686,000.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BUFD opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $607.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

