Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 7,603 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

