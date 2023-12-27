Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 968 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEMV. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 299,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 276,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 233,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

