Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MAYW opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (MAYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYW was launched on Apr 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

