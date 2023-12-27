Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSEP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1,242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.3 %

BSEP stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

