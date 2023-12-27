Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,786 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $220,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

UAPR opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

