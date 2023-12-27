Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

