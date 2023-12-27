Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $479.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

