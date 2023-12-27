Summit Global Investments Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $312,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 75.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 25.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

