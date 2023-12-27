S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.12. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

