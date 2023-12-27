Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

