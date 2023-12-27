Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Price Performance
Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.