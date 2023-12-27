Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

