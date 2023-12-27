Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.45

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $3.61. Taitron Components shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 24,800 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 2.6 %

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Taitron Components by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

