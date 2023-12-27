TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

TC Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. TC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TC Energy to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $45.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 46.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

