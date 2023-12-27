Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $38,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Teleflex by 102.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $252.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.30.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.