Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $227,033.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,933. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

