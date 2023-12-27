The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

BA opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

