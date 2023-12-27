TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

