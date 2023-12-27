Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:TCN opened at C$12.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.02. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$9.03 and a 52 week high of C$12.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of C$167.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.8319616 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Gary Berman acquired 42,814 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$509,058.46. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

