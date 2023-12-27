U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

USEG opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.77. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

