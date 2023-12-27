U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
USEG opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.77. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
Further Reading
