United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter worth $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.