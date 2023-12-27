UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 244,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $520.08 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $481.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

