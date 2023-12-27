Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPST. B. Riley cut their target price on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

Upstart Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.98. Upstart has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $56,823.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $152,215.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,527 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,322.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $56,823.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,065 shares of company stock worth $3,159,326 in the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Upstart by 104,187.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Upstart by 65.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Upstart by 128.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 468,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.