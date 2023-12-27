UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of UrtheCast Corp. (TSE:UR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. UrtheCast shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$8.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.
UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation optical sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.
