Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $24.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $24.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $24.72. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

VLO stock opened at $133.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

