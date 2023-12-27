Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.87. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

